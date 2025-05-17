Newcastle United have been handed a welcome injury boost ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle head into the game sitting two points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table knowing a win would take them up to second heading into the final match of the season against Everton on May 25.

The Magpies have beaten Arsenal three times this season without conceding. The reverse fixture saw Alexander Isak score the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side then beat Arsenal 2-0 both home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final en route to winning the trophy.

Sunday’s match could see Newcastle secure Champions League qualification but they will have to do so without some key players. Joelinton, Lewis Hall, Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier have all been ruled out for Sunday’s match due to various injury problems.

Sven Botman is a serious doubt for the match after going off in the 2-0 win over Chelsea last time out with a knee issue. Joe Willock missed the Chelsea match due to a knee problem but is pushing to be back involved against his former club on Sunday.

Joe Willock injury boost for Newcastle United

Newcastle lost 4-1 on their previous visit to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League with Willock scoring a consolation goal.

Ahead of the match, Newcastle head coach Howe was asked for an update on Willock’s fitness.

“Joe - we'll leave the door open for him, I think he's got a slight chance,” he said.

Since then, Willock has been pictured in first-team training at Darsley Park in preparation for the Arsenal match.

On the rest of his injured players, Howe added: “We're not sure about Sven's availability for the weekend but we'll give him a chance to be fit.

"Kieran I don't think will be fit for this weekend but again it's not a big injury, a very minor calf problem.

“Typical Joe[linton] he's absolutely foot to the floor trying to get fit because he wants to be involved. The biggest possibility is that we don't see him again this season and we'll get him ready for next year.”

Joe Willock ‘outstanding’ last time out at the Emirates Stadium

Willock was the one bright spark of Newcastle’s last Premier League trip to the Emirates last season. But in the Carabao Cup first leg, the midfielder came into the side in place of the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and Howe felt the midfielder was ‘outstanding’ in the 2-0 win.

But on the whole, Willock has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League this season with no goals and two assists in 30 appearances so far with 11 of those coming from the start.

“Joe will be probably reflecting on his season with a view of frustration because he hasn't been fully fit long enough to impact the team as he'd wish,” Howe said.

“He's had some good performances. I remember the cup game at Arsenal, he was outstanding. Several other games where he's had really good displays.

“But Joe's game is fundamentally linked to how he feels. He's an athlete. He's a high-intensity sprinting player and to deliver that fully you need that run of games and he hasn't had that due to a combination of the team doing well and injuries.

“So my wish for Joe is that he has a full pre-season next year because I think that's so fundamentally important for a player to then be robust enough to get through a season. And we can see him at his very best.

“Of course he can [get a run in the side]. The power is always with the player. No midfield or no team is picked before a ball is picked. It's all down to the players to earn a starting place. Joe has the ability to do that.”