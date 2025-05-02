Joelinton, Anthony Gordon & Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United’s full injury list & estimated return dates. (Photo credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been bolstered by the return of Sven Botman from injury but still have players sidelined for the final matches of the season.

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table heading into the weekend’s matches. The Magpies face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off) and will be without at least four players for the game.

No new injury doubts have been revealed this week though more information has been provided on Joelinton’s fitness after the Brazilian missed out on the 3-0 win against Ipswich Town last time out due to a knee issue.

Eddie Howe revealed Anthony Gordon was ‘not 100%’ having felt his knee but has been able to get through recent matches as a substitute.

Newcastle sit two points inside the Champions League places with four games left to play. A win at Brighton would strengthen their position heading into the final three matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury list as things stand...

Lewis Hall

Hall has been out since late February with a foot injury that ultimately required surgery and led to a premature end to his breakthrough season at the club.

The left-back is expected to be back in contention in pre-season and ready to start the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Estimated return date = Pre-season (July)

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles has been out for the last 13 months with an ACL injury he suffered during a 4-3 win over West Ham United last March.

Lascelles recently lifted the Carabao Cup alongside Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes but has not played a role on the pitch this season. He was initially expected to be back before the end of the season but a few minor setbacks have delayed his return.

Eddie Howe admitted a return to action will be considered before the end of the season for Lascelles but there is no guarantee.

Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Matt Targett

Targett’s involvement this season has been very limited due to various fitness issues and his latest injury may have cut his campaign short.

The 29-year-old left-back picked up a fresh hamstring injury in training that is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Estimated return date = Pre-season (July)

Joelinton

Joelinton’s knee injury has been subject to a scan and specialist assessment which is likely to cut his season short.

But Howe hinted that Joelinton’s determination and willingness to play through what has been described as a ‘not serious’ issue could see him return before the end of the season, though it’s unlikely.

Estimated return date = Pre-season (July)

Anthony Gordon

Gordon hasn’t started for Newcastle since the 2-1 defeat to Brighton two months ago in which he was sent off. An injury picked up on international duty has also impacted his involvement in recent weeks.

While Howe admitted the winger is ‘not 100%’ he has returned to action from the bench as a second half substitute in recent matches as he pushes to be back invovled in the starting line-up before the end of the season.