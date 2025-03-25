Joelinton found himself as one of the stars of Monday Night RAW in Scotland.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton is currently in South America as he represents Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers. Brazil defeated Colombia last week and face Argentina in Buenos-Aires this week in their final match of the international period.

Joelinton played over an hour of their win over Colombia after coming on as a first-half substitute and will hope to be handed a start when they face the reigning world champions in the absence of Bruno Guimaraes who will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fourth yellow card of their qualifying campaign. The Newcastle United duo played alongside each other against Colombia and will return to Tyneside in time for the club’s Carabao Cup trophy presentation on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst both players will forever have their names etched in the club’s history following their exploits at Wembley, Joelinton has unknowingly found fame elsewhere this week - on Netflix.

Joelinton’s WWE fame

As WWE tour Europe in the run-up to Wrestlemania next month, a stop in Glasgow was on the schedule on Monday night for a taping of RAW. The show, which is now broadcast live on Netflix as part of a multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal, emanated live from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow with stars such as CM Punk, Jey Uso and John Cena all part of the show.

And it was during a promo by Cena where Joelinton found himself accidentally as the star of the show. As Cena, now a heel after turning on Cody Rhodes after last month’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, cut a promo, a sign in the crowd was unfurled which read: ‘I believe in Joelinon’ alongside a 2022/23 Newcastle United home shirt.

The sign was a play on words of TNA World Champion and NXT wrestler Joe Hendry’s entrance theme. Hendry, a hometown hero for the Scottish crowd, released his theme on music streaming platforms last year after becoming a viral hit and saw his song peak at number four in the UK charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton’s Carabao Cup reaction

Eight days before his WWE fame, Joelinton was running himself into the ground at Wembley, putting in a dominant midfield performance to help the magpies lift silverware. Speaking to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of making history with the club, an emotional Joelinton said : "It's an unbelievable feeling, an unbelievable day. I dreamed so much of this feeling and this day. Well done to every player, coach and everyone connected to the club.

"My journey since I started playing football to come from Brazil to here today makes me feel proud. It's an honour for me to give something back to the fans. They support us even in difficult moment.

They deserve this after so long. It's the start of a new era for this club.

"It was so disappointing in the last final when we came here and lost. We didn't want to leave anything in tank today. Everyone was fighting and running. I'm so glad and happy for the fans. I'm happy to make my family proud."