Shelvey’s seven-year stint at Newcastle came to an end in January as he joined Nottingham Forest on a two-and-a-half year deal. The midfielder hadn’t started a Premier League game for The Magpies this season but lined-up against his old club at The City Ground.

Emmanuel Dennis gave Forest the lead inside the first half before Alexander Isak levelled on the stroke of half-time. Substitute Elliot Anderson thought he’d given the visitors the lead only for VAR to intervene and rule the goal out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle still had the last laugh in stoppage time as Alexander Isak converted from the penalty spot to snatch a last-gasp three points and a first away win in the Premier League in 2023.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is challenged by Jonjo Shelvey of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

And Shelvey was disappointed as full-time as he watched his former team-mates celebrate.

"I thought we battled hard and restricted them,” he told Sky Sports afterwards. “We knew they were going to have a lot of the ball. It is one of them. It is disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you are in the position we are in, every point is vital. The way lads dug in and dug deep we deserved something from the game. There weren't too many clear cut chances either way. But it wasn't meant to be. We dust ourselves down and go again.

"You know they will start fast, the way they play. When we went longer it helped us. We got the goal and the place was bouncing but it is naive to concede just on half-time. It gives them a boost.”

Still, the 31-year-old couldn’t resist a tongue-in-cheek dig at United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't think they [Newcastle] would whinge as much as they did on the pitch,” he continued. “But it is a game of football. I represent this football club now. I will give it my all.