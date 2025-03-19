Lewis Miley has been named as one of the world’s top-50 wonderkids to watch - just days after his boyhood club lifted the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley.

For 70 years, Newcastle United fans have dreamed of seeing their side lift a trophy at Wembley. For Miley, not only was that dream realised before his teenage years were over, but he was also part of Eddie Howe’s 20-man squad that will forever go down in history.

Whilst he didn’t feature in the final at Wembley, Miley did play as a late substitute in their wins over Chelsea at St James’ Park and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The scenes of Miley, alongside a cohort of fellow Geordies in the Newcastle United squad celebrating with the trophy, including Sunday’s Player of the Match Dan Burn, will live long in the memory and undoubtedly be something those players treasure forever. Miley, like many of his teammates, left the celebrations to join up on international duty this week having received a call-up to England’s U19 squad for matches against Wales, Turkiye and Portugal as they seek qualification for this summer’s U19 European Championship in Romania.

Miley named in NXGN’s top-50 wonderkids

Miley, as well as receiving a call-up to the England U19 squad has also been named in a prestigious list of ‘the 50 best teenage wonderkids in football. Composed by Goal, the NXGN lists highlight the very best up and coming teenage talents across world football with Spain’s Euro 2024 winning starlet, Lamine Yamal, crowned as this year’s number one talent.

Estevao Willian, who will join Chelsea in the summer for a fee of around £30m, finished as runner-up whilst Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi, PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery and Real Madrid’s Endrick rounded off the top five.

The sheer amount of talent on display in the top-50 demonstrates just how well Miley has done to not just be included, but to also find himself in the top-25. Miley was named in 25th position: ‘Very few teenagers are able to step into the Champions League and immediately stick out as one of the most composed players on the pitch, but that is exactly what Lewis Miley did for Newcastle in 2023, as he burst onto the scene amid an injury crisis for the Magpies and did not look out of his depth amongst Europe's elite,’ an explanation on Miley’s pick read.

‘One of the breakout stars of the previous campaign, Miley's minutes have been limited this time around due to injuries and the form of his more senior colleagues, but there is no doubt that the 18-year-old has both the ability and mentality to become an England midfielder of the future.’

Miley was named four places higher than Sunderland’s Chris Rigg who has become a regular under Regis Le Birs at the Stadium of Light this season. Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, who has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times and is reportedly someone of the Magpies’ shortlist heading into the summer window, was also named in the list, being picked at 23.