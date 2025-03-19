Alexander Isak has once again addressed his Newcastle United future, this time to Swedish media ahead of their matches against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak was the hero of Tyneside as his strike at Wembley, his 23rd of the season, doubled Newcastle United’s lead and delivered them their first major domestic trophy in seven decades. Isak’s clinical strike past Caoimhin Kelleher was celebrated in ice-cold fashion by the striker as he continued to build on a stunning first few campaigns in England.

However, just three short days following that goal and immortalising himself in the club’s history, Isak has again been asked to address his future at St James’ Park. Both Arsenal and Liverpool, the two sides most recently dumped out of the Carabao Cup by the Magpies, have been linked with the striker in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcelona have also been linked with a surprise move for Isak, although not only will the Magpies be reluctant to even engage in conversations over selling him, but recent reports have suggested that Yasir Al-Rumayyan will instruct the club to resist any offers for Isak this summer as they look to build for the future with their talisman.

Isak addresses transfer speculation

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen , Isak was again asked about potential transfer interest in him: “There's not much to say, really.” Isak replied. “I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That's where my focus lies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a message that Isak has repeated previously whilst on international duty: “I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that,” Isak said back in November.

“I have no thoughts about anything else. The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”

Liverpool fans ‘spot’ Virgil van Dijk chat

As the dust settles on Sunday’s win, Newcastle United fans have poured over social media for every single picture and video capturing the moments of triumph in the immediate aftermath of John Brooks’ final whistle. Whilst half of Wembley celebrated, the other half emptied the national stadium in swift fashion, taking to social media to bemoan their side’s performance.

However, some Liverpool fans have latched onto a chat between Isak and Virgil van Dijk as the Dutchman congratulated his opponents on a win. In the brief chat, the pair shake hands, embrace and then depart with Isak leaving with a broad smile on his face - he had of course just won a major trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that has not stopped Reds fans from speculation that Van Dijk had tried his best to convince Isak to join Liverpool in the summer. The Reds look set to allow Darwin Nunez to leave the club when the summer window opens with Isak, according to David Ornstein, someone they would be interested in signing if that opportunity arrives.