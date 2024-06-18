Jose Enrique makes bold transfer claim over £103m Newcastle United duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Newcastle United star has been discussing the future of two current Magpies.

Former Newcastle United star Jose Enrique believes his old club will face ‘a tough decision’ if they receive a substantial offer for influential midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

The former Lyon star is currently on international duty with Brazil as he looks to help his country become Copa America champions for the first time since 2019. Despite his focus being elsewhere, Guimaraes remains at the heart of transfer speculation and the presence of a £100m release clause in his current Magpies contract means links with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are unlikely to go away before the end of the transfer window.

That release clause is reportedly set to expire at the end of the month and that would mean Newcastle could name their price for a player that has made a major impact since he joined the Magpies in a £40m deal during the January transfer window in 2022. There have been suggestions Premier League champions City could try and test United’s resolve with an offer shy of the current release clause - and Enrique believes the Magpies hierarchy could face a major call should an offer come in.

He told Grosvenor Sport: “I believe any top-tier club could show interest in Bruno Guimarães, including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. However, I don't think Guimarães will pressure Newcastle United for a transfer. The fans adore him, and understandably so, but it's also clear why he might consider moving to a club with better chances of winning trophies.

“For Newcastle, the goal is to finish in the top four again next season. This is a realistic target, but it doesn't guarantee silverware, which might make Guimarães consider a move for immediate success. As a former Newcastle player, I would love to see him remain because he is an exceptional player and crucial to the club's success. However, if a substantial offer comes in, Newcastle will face a tough decision. Due to financial fair play regulations, the club might welcome a significant sum for such a talent, but it would have to be the right amount.”

Enrique also spoke of the future of United striker Alexander Isak after he enjoyed the most prolific season of his career by plundering his way to 25 goals in 40 games in all competitions. That return has reportedly provoked interest from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to guide his side to a first Premier League title in two decades after going close over the last two seasons.

However, Enrique believes there is one factor that could lead to an end to interest in Isak from elsewhere.

“The departure of Alexander Isak is difficult to predict,” explained the former Liverpool defender. “He was signed for £63 million, so Newcastle will require a substantial offer to let him go. The minimum price tag for Isak would need to match what they paid, and likely more, given that he has now proven himself as a top goalscorer in the Premier League.