Newcastle are searching for a new manager and have been linked with a whole host of managers that fit a varied profile.

Some, like Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers and Eddie Howe have Premier League experience whilst others, like Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre have no experience of England’s top-flight, but do have hugely successful CV’s whilst managing in Europe.

Seemingly the perfect blend of the two would be former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, however, he has distanced himself from a return to the Premier League.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had been linked to the vacant Newcastle United job (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

When asked about the now vacant role at St James’s Park, Mourinho rejected any possibility of him moving back to England.

“Newcastle job? I’ve decided to stay, I’m not leaving. I signed for a three year project with Roma and I’m not gonna leave my players.”

Before their game against Juventus at the weekend, Mourinho had admitted he felt a ‘connection’ with Newcastle but played down the reports of him moving to the north east:“I have nothing to say about Newcastle.” Mourinho said.

“I worked with Mr. [Bobby] Robson [at Barcelona], one of the greatest in the history of the club, and I have always had a connection with those people and that city that I know well by now.

“But nothing more. I am 100 percent focused on the project with Roma-Friedkin project.”

Fonseca, Mourinho’s compatriot and the man he replaced in Rome, is the current favourite for the job at St James’s Park.

