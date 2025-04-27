Juventus look to move on five players to boost shock bid for Newcastle United star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as a Serie A giant considers a move for a Magpies star.

Juventus are ready to take drastic action as they look to fund a surprise move for a Newcastle United star.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed the Serie A giants are ready to authorise the sale of five players to raise funds to make a bid for Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Italian daily newspaper have suggested Juve are hoping to boost their finances by competing in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup this summer - but accept they will have to allow players to depart before they can look to make an offer for the former AC Milan star.

As per Juve FC, a source told Gazzetta striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle over the last 12 months, is one of the players who could be sold as the Serbian international enters into the final year of his current contract. Wing-back Andrea Cambiaso has also been suggested as a possible sale after he was linked with Manchester City and Liverpool and former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has also been linked with a return to the Premier League after struggling to make an impact in Italy. Belgium Under-21 winger Samuel Mbangula and Italy youth international defender Nicolo Savona are the final players named.

There have been very few suggestions Newcastle would entertain any offers for Tonali, who has been one of the key factors in what has been a historic season for the Magpies as his impressive performances in midfield have helped Eddie Howe’s side lift the Carabao Cup and remain in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League. Despite speculation in Italy stating Tonali would be open to a move back to Serie A, the 23-times capped Italy international is a big part of Howe’s plans moving forwards and the United boss have never hidden his admiration for his midfield star.

What has Eddie Howe said about Sandro Tonali?

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, and Sandro Tonali. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I think he’s done really well,” said Howe after a home win against Brentford earlier this month. “He trained very well in his ban. For that nine months, he was outstanding in his attitude. He really saw it as a chance to develop his game, and he spent a long time on the training pitch doing that.

“Without 11-versus-11 work or match action, that’s very difficult to do. And then, in fairness, I think we’ve seen a big uplift since he’s changed position. I think that was maybe a turning point in his career here. I think he looks a lot more comfortable in the position he’s playing now. I have to say, defensively, I think he’s been outstanding for us with his athleticism and his ability to read danger. That’s been of the highest level, and it goes without saying that technically he’s very good. He makes very good decision on the pitch consistently, and that’s what makes him the player that he is.”

