Newcastle United's starting XI for 2025/26 season if recent transfer rumours are true

How could Newcastle United line up on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League season?

Newcastle United remain firmly in the hunt for a return to Champions League football after Dan Burn, Will Osula and Alexander Isak all found the net in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Ipswich Town.

The win ensured Eddie Howe’s side will end the weekend sat in third place in the Premier League table and the Magpies remain one of favourites to land a place at European football’s top table before the end of the season. The result also had a big impact on their visitors as the defeat at St James Park ensured Ipswich would make an immediate return to the Championship after claiming promotion into the top flight 12 months ago.

If recent reports are true, the relegation into the second tier will trigger a £30m release clause in the contract of Tractor Boys striker Liam Delap, who has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United after scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 33 appearances in all competitions. The England Under-21 international has enhanced an already glowing reputation and is said to be one player on the Magpies radar and they look to provide competition and cover for top goalscorer Alexander Isak this summer.

A goalkeeper, centre back and winger are also believed to be on the agenda for the St James Park hierarchy as they prepare for a return to European competition next season - but how could the Magpies squad look when the 2025/26 campaign gets underway?

Goalkeeper: James Trafford

James Trafford of Burnley gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Despite Burnley’s promotion back into the Premier League, Newcastle are believed to remain interested in securing a deal for a goalkeeper they tried to bring to Tyneside last summer. Trafford’s form during the last 12 months means there are likely to be other suitors - but the Magpies will hope they can steal a march on them and land a deal during the close-season.

Right back: Tino Livramento

Although he has impressed at left-back and has been pivotal during United’s upturn in form and their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool, there would be little surprise if Livramento was to return to a more familiar position on the opposite side of the Magpies back four next season.

Left-back: Lewis Hall

Hall’s absence was always going to be a blow for Newcastle after the former Chelsea academy product was arguably their player of the season during the first half of the campaign. The impact of his time on the sidelines has been limited by Tino Livramento’s form - but there is no doubt Hall remains a key player for the Magpies short and long-term future.

Centre-back: Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg One match between Spain and Netherlands at Estadio Mestalla on March 23, 2025 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A player first linked with Newcastle last summer when he was with Juventus, Huijsen has enhanced his reputation with a stellar first season with Bournemouth and that was enough to earn him a maiden call-up to the senior Spain squad. The Magpies are one of several big name clubs to be linked with the young defender, who is believed to have a £50m release clause in his current Cherries deal.

Centre-back: Sven Botman

How good was it to see Botman back in action during Saturday’s home win against Ipswich? It may have only been a brief cameo as the Dutch defender marked his comeback from injury but there is no doubt the former Lille defender remains integral in the Magpies squad.

Midfield: Joelinton

The midfield powerhouse will remain a key part of Howe’s next season as Newcastle look to build on a historic campaign. It would be difficult to imagine a Magpies midfield without the Brazil international.

Midfield: Sandro Tonali

There have been links with a move back to Italy - but Tonali has shown exactly why Eddie Howe said he fell in love with the midfielder when he watched him in Serie A and that should tell you all you need to know about what could lie ahead. Quite simply, Tonali has been outstanding for a large part of the season and will remain a key figure in the Magpies setup.

Midfield: Bruno Guimaraes

A mercurial presence in the heart of the United midfield, Guimaraes continues to provide quality, energy and leadership from the heart of Howe’s side.

Winger: Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo | Getty Images

Another long-term target, it seems all but certain the Magpies will ramp up their attempts to boost their options on the right-hand side of their attack. Of course, Jacob Murphy’s form throughout the season has been nothing but spectacular - but there is a need to strengthen and Mbeumo would offer energy, quality and Premier League experience.

Winger: Anthony Gordon

There may be some frustration from Gordon after he has been limited to substitute appearances in recent weeks after the in-form Harvey Barnes has been rewarded for the impact he has made. However, it would be no shock to see the former Everton man back in the side come day one of next season.

Striker: Alexander Isak

There has been so much speculation about Isak’s future at Newcastle - but after another stellar season in black and white, surely the question should be who could realistically afford to meet what would be huge demands from the Magpies. There is a need for further competition for the Sweden international but he will remain first-choice frontman for Howe.

Substitutes: Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Will Osula, Liam Delap

