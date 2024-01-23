Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron demands ‘revealed’ as Toon ‘eye’ Nottingham Forest star
Newcastle United transfers: Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League during the January transfer window.
Newcastle United will demand around £30m for Miguel Almiron this month amid speculation linking the Paraguayan with a move to Saudi Arabia. Almiron has been linked with Saudi Pro League duo Al Shabab FC and Al Ahli in recent times and could be allowed to leave the north east should either club match Newcastle’s asking price.
A move to Al Ahli would see Almiron reunite with former Magpies teammate Allan Saint-Maximin, but will only happen if they pay a fee of similar value to the £23m they paid for the Frenchman in the summer. Whilst Newcastle will hold out for around £30m for Almiron, there could be some wiggle room on this fee as they try to navigate Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability Regulations.
CEO Darren Eales has admitted recently that player trading will have to take place at St James’ Pak in order to fund future transfers: "It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.” Eales said.
“Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player.
If Almiron was allowed to leave the club this month, then the Telegraph report that Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White has been scouted by Newcastle United and could be the Paraguayan’s replacement on Tyneside. Gibbs-White joined Forest for an initial £25m in summer 2022 in a deal that could see them pay north of £40m in total after add-ons.
The former Wolves man has impressed at the City Ground, but Forest will resist any bid for the 23-year-old this month, even after they were charged by the Premier League for breaching financial rules. Gibbs-White particularly impressed during Forest’s win at St James’ Park on Boxing Day and was able to dictate the play for the visitors as a Chris Wood hat-trick sealed all three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.