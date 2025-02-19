A round-up of how Newcastle United players have performed on loan across Serie A, Eredivise the EFL and elsewhere this season.

Newcastle United's business over the last two transfer windows has been largely dominated by players leaving St James Park on loan.

Newcastle United’s business over the last two transfer windows has been largely dominated by players leaving St James Park on loan.

Although there have been permanent exits for the likes of Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh during that time, several members of Eddie Howe’s senior squad and the United academy ranks have departed the club on a temporary basis to gain first-team experience or with a view to a more permanent switch.

It would be safe to suggest there have been somewhat mixed fortunes for those players throughout the season as some have grasped their opportunity to shine - but some have found it difficult coping with life away from St James Park. We take a look at how the likes of Lloyd Kelly, Isaac Hayden and Alex Murphy have performance during their loan spells elsewhere.

How have Newcastle United players performed during loan spells elsewhere this season?

Lloyd Kelly - Juventus

There was more than a little surprise when the former Bournemouth defender joined the Serie A giants during the January transfer window. Since then, Kelly has two appearances for Juve and one of them allowed the United defender to make his bow in the Champions League after he was handed a start in a 2-1 win against PSV Eindhoven.

Joe White - MK Dons

The young midfielder linked up with former United star Mike Williamson when he joined MK Dons in August and has made a good impression with the League Two side. Although Williamson left just months after White’s arrival the Magpies youngster has gone on to score six goals and provide one assist in 23 appearances in all competitions as his side sit just below mid-table in the fourth tier.

Harrison Ashby - Queens Park Rangers

After spending time on loan at Swansea City last season, former West Ham United full-back Ashby joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long deal in August. The three-times capped Scotland Under-21 international has gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions and will hope to help his side look to force their way into the Championship play-off picture between now and the end of the season.

Isaac Hayden - Portsmouth

The long-serving midfielder has already experienced a number of loan spells away from St James Park and his latest came when he agreed to link up with former Magpies team-mate Matt Ritchie at Portsmouth. Since moving to Fratton Park in January, Hayden has made eight appearances as Pompey battle for preserve their Championship status.

Miodrag Pivas - Willem II

After joining United during the summer, the Serbia youth international was immediately sent on loan to Eredivisie club Willem II. However, Pivas has made just four senior appearances for the Dutch side and has not appeared in the league since coming off the bench during the final ten minutes of a 1-0 defeat against Ajax in October.

Alex Murphy - Bolton Wanderers

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has been routinely linked with moves away from Newcastle over the last 12 months - but finally earned the first loan move of his young career when he joined Bolton Wanderers last month. Since joining the League One club, Murphy has made four appearances and scored his first senior goal in a 4-3 home win against a Crawley Town side managed by former Magpies goalkeeper Rob Elliot.

Charlie McArthur - Carlisle United

The young Scottish defender joined League Two strugglers Carlisle United last month has made seven appearances so far. McArthur is now working under former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Mark Hughes after he replaced former Magpies defender Mike Williamson as Cumbrians manager earlier this month.

Travis Hernes - AaB

The Norway Under-20 midfielder joined Danish side AaB in January and could make his debut this weekend when they visit AGF.

James Huntley - Spennymoor Town

The Magpies academy midfielder joined the National League North club earlier this month and was an unused substitute in their 2-0 win at Hereford. He was not in their matchday squad for Tuesday night’s win against Alfreton Town and is yet to make his senior debut.