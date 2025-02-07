Who featured for the Magpies in their last FA Cup meeting with Birmingham City?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will hope to take another step towards a second Wembley appearance of the season when they visit Birmingham City for an FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday evening.

The BBC cameras will be in place at St Andrews as the League One leaders look to pull off a shock win in front of their own supporters and ensure the Magpies wait to win the FA Cup for the first time since 1955 is extended by another year. The two sides have not met in any competition since battling to a goalless draw in a Championship fixture during the second half of the 2016/17 season - but they did meet in the third round of the FA Cup during the same season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal from Daryl Murphy helped Newcastle to a 1-1 draw in the Midlands before a Matt Ritchie brace and a Yoan Gouffran strike led Rafa Benitez’s side to a 3-1 replay win at St James Park just under two weeks later. But which players were wearing black and white that night and where are they now?

Who played for Newcastle United when they last faced Birmingham City in the FA Cup?

GK: Matz Sels

Few could have expected the remarkable level of form Sels has hit during the current season given the shaky start he experienced after joining Newcastle in the summer of 2016. The Belgian stopper left St James Park on a permanent deal to join French club Strasbourg in 2018 - but returned to the Premier League to join Nottingham Forest last summer and has been in outstanding form as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have put in an unexpected challenge for Europe this season.

RB: DeAndre Yedlin

The American full-back was a big part of United’s push for promotion under Benitez and remained at the club until February 2021 when he joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a two and a half year deal. Yedlin returned to the United States a year later to join an Inter Miami side managed by former Manchester United and Everton star Phil Neville before moving to MLS rivals FC Cincinnati in March last year.

LB: Achraf Lazaar

The Morocco international never really hit the heights at St James Park and spent the majority of his time as a Magpie out on loan. Since leaving St James Park, Lazaar has spent time with Watford, Portuguese side Portimonense, Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq and Dubai City - but is now playing in Australia with Preston Lions.

CB: Stuart Findlay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the young Scottish defender’s first and only senior start during his time at Newcastle. Findlay joined Kilmarnock on loan during the 2017/18 season and made a permanent switch to Rugby Park at the end of the campaign. After a spell in the MLS with Philadelphia Union, Findlay joined Oxford United during the summer of 2022 but has spent the last 18 months on loan at Kilmarnock.

CB: Grant Hanley

Defender ended a season with Newcastle to join Norwich where he remains.

The Scotland international left St James Park after helping United to promotion back into the Premier League at the end of the 2016/17 campaign and joined Norwich City. Hanley made just under 200 appearances for the Canaries but brought an end to his seven and a half year stay at Carrow Road to join Birmingham City earlier this month and could face the Magpies this weekend.

CM: Cheik Tiote

This FA Cup replay was actually Tiote’s final appearance for Newcastle as he left the Magpies to join Chinese club Beijing BSU on a free transfer just weeks later. Sadly, the Ivory Coast international made just 11 appearances for his new side before suffering a cardiac arrest following a training session. Tiote passed away in June 2017 and several of his former team-mates paid emotional tributes to the former Magpies star. Tiote’s 11-year-old son Rafael was a mascot for the Magpies in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win against Arsenal, 14 years to the day after his Dad volleyed home a memorable equaliser in United’s 4-4 draw with the Gunners.

CM: Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey helped the Magpies to promotion into the Premier League in 2017 and was part of the side that established the club back in the top flight over the following seasons. After making over 200 appearances for the Magpies, Shelvey left St James Park to join Nottingham Forest in January 2023 and had spells with Turkish clubs Rizespor and Eyupspor. However, he is now back in England after joining a Burnley side managed by former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker last month.

CM: Dan Barlaser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy product Barlaser made just five senior appearances for the Magpies but did gain first-team experience during loan spells with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham United. After joining the latter in a permanent deal in October 2020, Barlaser spent the following two and a half years with the Millers before returning to the North East to join Middlesbrough in January 2023.

LW: Matt Ritchie

AFP via Getty Images

United’s match winner on that night, Ritchie scored the penalty that still remains Newcastle’s last winning goal in a Premier League game against City. Remaining at St James Park throughout the remainder of Benitez’s reign and Steve Bruce’s time in charge, Ritchie was reunited with his former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe in November 2021 when the latter was appointed as Magpies boss. Ritchie left Newcastle last summer when his contract came to an end and returned to his first club Portsmouth on a free transfer.

RW: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni

There was a buzz surrounding the young winger when he joined the Magpies from non-league club Lewes in 2016 - but he went on to make just two senior appearances before departing in the summer of 2018. After spells with the likes of Scunthorpe United, El-Mhanni went on to move into non-league with Chesham and Harrow Borough. After short stints with Reading and Scottish club Arbroath, El-Mhanni is currently without a club.

ST: Yoan Gouffran

The French forward left Newcastle at the end of the 2016/17 season to join Turkish club Goztepe on a free transfer. Gouffran has also spent time with Ararat of Armenia but announced his retirement from the game in October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who were substitutes for Newcastle United when they last faced Birmingham City in the FA Cup?

Ayoze Perez (current club - Villarreal) Isaac Hayden (current club - Portsmouth) Jack Colback (current club - QPR) Rob Elliot (current club - manager of Crawley Town) Paul Dummett (current club - Carlisle United) Jamaal Lascelles (current club - Newcastle United) Daryl Murphy (Retired)