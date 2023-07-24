Newcastle United 's meeting with Aston Villa in the United States wasn't short of action for fans who either made the trip across the pond or stayed up into the wee hours to watch the match.

There were plenty of positives for Eddie Howe to take in the thrilling 3-3 draw but the Magpies may also have spotted an area or two for improvement in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's your Monday morning round-up of Newcastle United transfer rumours.

Kieran Tierney breaks silence on summer transfer links

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney has finally broken silence on his future at the club after a long summer of links to clubs including Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time in recent months under Mikel Arteta and, given his pedigree, has been hotly tipped to exit the Emirates Stadium this summer to get himself off the bench.

Eddie Howe is in the market for a full-back with Tierney one of the first names to be linked with the Magpies, while the star's former club Celtic has been touted as a possible destination.

Kieran Tierney has featured in the Arsenal re-season fixtures (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the Gunners lost 2-0 to Manchester United in a friendly last weekend, the defender said: “It’s not really up to me. I’ve not had any discussions with the manager and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can.

“I didn’t miss a single game because of injury last season. I was available for every match and always ready when called upon. I think everyone would agree that I never give less than 100 per cent, whether I’m playing or not. You can’t play every single game every year and I don’t expect that.

“But I still made a lot of appearances last season coming off the bench, whether that was to see games out or help to get a goal, and I did all I could to help."

Newcastle United target sees injury woes worsen

Any Newcastle United move for Leeds United star Tyler Adams may be off the cards after the midfielder has endured another setback to his injury recovery process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies had been linked with a move for the American, who signed for the Whites from RB Leipzig for a record £20 million last summer. He made 24 appearances for the club, without a goal or assist, before a hamstring injury in March saw him miss the run-in.

Adams had been expected back in time for the start of the season but, speaking after a pre-season defeat at the weekend, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke said : “Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back. They are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season.