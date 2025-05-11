Newcastle United's English defender #02 Kieran Trippier runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Ipswich Town at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have been handed a double injury blow ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock miss the match due to ‘minor’ injuries with Eddie Howe forced to make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday.

Sven Botman returns to the starting line-up for his first start in three months after returning from a knee injury and Anthony Gordon comes back into the side for his first start in two months after making a positive impact off the bench at Brighton.

Newcastle also have Joelinton, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett sidelined due to injury while Jamaal Lascelles returns on the bench for the first time after 13 months out with an ACL injury.

Newcastle released a statement on their team news ahead of kick-off.

It read: “Sven Botman will make his first Premier League start since January as Newcastle United take on Chelsea at St. James' Park (kick-off 12 noon).

“The Dutch defender underwent surgery on a knee problem in March but, having made appearances from the bench in each of the Magpies' last two games, comes into the starting XI to face the Blues.

“Anthony Gordon is also in from the start, with Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock coming out of the team which drew at Brighton last weekend. Trippier misses out with a calf injury while Willock has a knee complaint, although both are minor.

“Meanwhile, Jamaal Lascelles is named among the substitutes. It's his first time in a matchday squad since he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against West Ham in March 2024.”

Newcastle United formation change?

Trippier and Willock’s absence could prompt a formation change from Howe, who claimed Sven Botman was ‘ready’ to start games after three months out with a knee injury.

Anthony Gordon is also pushing for a return to the side after two months without a starting.

On Gordon, Howe explained: “There’s an understanding from Anthony that he hasn’t been fully fit. We have had discussions and communications, which I try to do with all the players.

“But naturally, I know now, he feels good within his body and feels ready to start. That is the decision I have to make. I get the point about the team almost picking itself (in recent weeks), but it never felt that way, even though we were picking the same team for a run of games, there are always decisions to make, especially with the quality of the squad that we have.

“But ultimately you have to try and pick on what you see and the relationships in the team have been good, so you’ve got to be careful not to change something that doesn’t need changing.”

Newcastle United confirmed XI v Chelsea

Here is Newcastle United’s line-up to face Chelsea at St James’ Park.

NUFC XI v Chelsea: Pope; Murphy, Schar, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave