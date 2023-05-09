The Brazilian’s time at Paris Saint-Germain looks like coming to an end this summer with videos on social media showing supporters highlighting their discontent with Neymar by protesting outside his house. Along with fellow global superstar Lionel Messi, the pair could be set to leave the French capital when the transfer window opens, however, there are just a select few clubs in world football that would be able to sign the pair.

And Newcastle United have been one of the clubs linked with an ambitious move for Neymar this summer with reports suggesting that a ‘marquee’ signing of the Brazilian’s stature in the game could be tempted to St James’ Park this summer. However, Neville believes that a move for Neymar would be too ‘disruptive’ for the Magpies.

“That would scare me to death, that sort of signing,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast. “Neymar is a sensational player but I think Eddie Howe all of a sudden would sort of have a circus – Eddie Howe doesn’t need a circus up here.

“You think about what Newcastle are at this moment in time, they’re building, they’ve got foundations. What you don’t want to do is basically go and disrupt that. Fans are really behind the team, they're behind the manager, there’s a sort of a spirit building.”

Howe was quick to dismiss the potential of a move for the Brazilian when reports over a potential move emerged last week. Although there’s no denying Neymar’s ability, Howe revealed that there are lots of considerations to take into account before the club will move for a player.

Howe said: “That kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover, really. Naturally, everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle.

“Now we've not recruited that way. I think, financially, we can't recruit that way at the moment, but also we have to bring the right people, and the right players, into the group.