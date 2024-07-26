Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been spotted at Newcastle International Airport on Friday.

As Newcastle’s international players such as Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar return to training and the likes of Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes set to follow, Trippier was spotted at the Newcastle Airport check-in desks for an Emirates flight to Dubai.

X user, @iam_oxley shared the image along with the caption: “Just Kieran Trippier casually flying out to the Middle East from Newcastle Airport today...”

This comes as the 33-year-old right-back has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as he is now into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park. Although Trippier has been given extra time off after helping England reach the Euro 2024 final, his supposed journey to the Middle East only further fuels speculation over his future on Tyneside.

It comes after Trippier’s Morpeth mansion was put up for sale earlier this summer.

Visits to Dubai are not uncommon for players when recovering from injury, preparing ahead of a new season or as a holiday destination. It is also less than a two-hour flight from the Saudi capital Riyadh, which is home to Public Investment Fund Saudi Pro League sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

It remains to be seen whether Trippier will join up with the Newcastle squad in Japan with Eddie Howe’s side currently preparing to face Hull City in a friendly match on Saturday (2pm kick-off). Howe is likely to provide a further update on Trippier’s future when he addresses the media after the match.