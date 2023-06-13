Mbappe was the centre of great transfer speculation in 2021 with Real Madrid among the favourites to sign him, only for the Frenchman to extend his stay in Paris. Mbappe has been in scintillating form for both club and country this season, scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final in Qatar whilst netting 41 goals in just 43 appearances for PSG.

However, the departure of Lionel Messi and PSG’s failure to get past the Last 16 stage of the Champions League means the 24-year-old could follow the Argentine out of the club this summer. Madrid have once again emerged as a likely destination for Mbappe if he does decide to leave during the summer window.

Mbappe has also been linked, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, with a move to St James’ Park ever since the takeover of the club was completed in October 2021. It’s unlikely that the Frenchman will end up on Tyneside this summer and, if previous comments about Newcastle are anything to go by, then Mbappe may need a little convincing to make the move to the north east.

Back in 2021, a video of Antoine Griezmann showing off his Football Manager save, one that saw him take Newcastle United to Champions League glory, to his international colleagues went viral on social media. In the video, Griezmann listed off his achievements with the Magpies in the game, telling Mbappe that he had signed him for Newcastle for €134m.