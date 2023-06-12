The summer transfer window opens this week, allowing clubs in England to buy and sell players once again. For Newcastle United, this summer will be an important time for them to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The Magpies will enter the summer window in a good position and it is expected that they will be active in the market with both incomings and outgoings anticipated. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about the upcoming transfer window:

When does the summer transfer window open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 summer transfer window opens on Wednesday, June 14. Clubs in England will be able to sign domestic players from that date but will have to wait until the international window opens on Saturday, July 1 to sign players based abroad.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday September 1. That means clubs have 79 days in total to conclude their transfer dealings.

When does the January transfer window open?

The next chance clubs will have to strengthen their squad comes in January when the winter transfer window opens. That window will open on New Year’s Day and run until 11pm on February 1, 2024.

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s transfer plans?

Howe recently revealed one area of the pitch he would like to strengthen this summer is in midfield. The club lost Jonjo Shelvey in the winter window and injury problems at the end of the campaign saw them very light in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a difficult one, because we go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth.” Howe said.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

"This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch. We've carried on in the second half of the season with four midfielders. so you're one injury away from a very difficult situation, so we need a little bit more depth, certainly with three games in a week next year."

"We are suffering from injuries in a stage of the season, which is a concern for us in a sense that we do need to bolster our resources, because we can't be looking at one or two injuries."

What has Dan Ashworth said about potential summer transfer plans?

Speaking in January, Ashworth outlined his vision for Newcastle United’s summer window, revealing the club had two strategies heading into the window and that they would be open to any ‘opportunity’. "We're clear what we want to do in the summer,” Ashworth said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the right player comes along and the right opportunity then of course we will look at it. The second part of the club's strategy is looking at more emerging talent and younger players that sit outside of the 25-man squad.