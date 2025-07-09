Leeds United ‘eyeing’ move for second Newcastle United star after Sean Longstaff bid

Leeds United are reportedly interested in a second Newcastle United after submitting numerous bids for Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Daniel Farke’s side are busy preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title last season. Leeds, who were relegated under Sam Allardyce in 2023, spent two seasons in the second-tier under the former Norwich City boss.

Leeds’ preparations for the new season has seen them add great physicality to their ranks with the additions of Lukas Nmecha, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jaka Bijol. It now appears that they will target players that have Premier League experience to add to their promotion winning squad.

Longstaff, who has played 171 times in the top-flight for the Magpies, fits that transfer policy perfectly and, costing a reported £12m inclusive of add-ons, would represent good value for money for a Premier League proven player. The move would also suit Newcastle United as they can record money received from his sale as pure profit and potentially unlock the funds for another big-money signing.

As Longstaff’s proposed move to Elland Road gathers pace, reports have suggested that Leeds are far from done in their hunt for a central midfielder - and they could return to raid Newcastle United again this summer.

Leeds United ‘eye’ Joe Willock move - but face Premier League competition

TeamTalk have reported that Joe Willock is also on Leeds’ radar this summer. Willock, like Longstaff, has seen his position in Eddie Howe’s pecking order fall in recent months - although the former Arsenal man has often been first pick if one of Howe’s favoured starting trio has been injured.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone.

However, it is understood that Willock may be allowed to leave Tyneside if an acceptable offer is submitted. Leeds have reportedly listed Willock as an option if they are unable to secure a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon.

Solomon spent the season on-loan at Elland Road and is wanted again by Leeds this summer. Leeds may have to act sharply if they want to secure Willock’s signature, however.

That’s because FA Cup winners Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer. A number of Oliver Glasner’s key players are wanted this summer with Eberechi Eze chief among those being linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Arsenal are one of those being linked with the Palace man and the Eagles have been ‘monitoring’ Willock as a possible replacement for Eze if he leaves for the Emirates Stadium.

Willock is about to enter his fifth season as a permanent Magpies player following a £25m move from north London in 2021. He had spent the second-half of the previous campaign on-loan at St James’ Park, where he netted in eight consecutive Premier League matches towards the end of the season to help Steve Bruce’s side steer clear of relegation danger.

The 25-year-old played an integral role in helping the Magpies finish fourth during the 2022/23 Premier League season but injury issues and the form of players around him meant he made just 11 Premier League starts last season.