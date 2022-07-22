The 25-year-old is a summer target for the club, which is still short of a striker and a winger ahead of the new season.

Harrison fuelled speculation over his future when he was asked about Newcastle’s interest in him while on tour with Leeds in Australia. The winger said: “We’ll see, we’ll see what happens.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Jack Harrison poses with fans in Brisbane, Australia.

However, Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch attempted to clarify Harrison’s comments ahead of today’s friendly against Crystal Palace in Perth.

“Jack unintentionally brought attention to the whole situation, because, for sure, his intention’s to be with us,” said Marsch. “Even when I mentioned about (how) we listen to lots of offers for lots of players, that’s the reality of what our business is.

“Jack really didn’t mean to bring any attention to it, and I’m sure he’ll have his chance to give his side of things, but I know he’s happy here. I know he loves playing for the club, and he and I have a great relationship, and he knows how important I think he is to what we’re doing here in the future.”

Leeds are understood to value Harrison in the £35million-bracket, and that kind of fee would most likely price Newcastle out of a move for him.

The club, working within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, has already spent around £60million this summer on Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett.

Moussa Diaby, another summer target, insisted that he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen earlier this week.

“I've made my decision – and will play for Bayer Leverkusen again next season,” said the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe gave a transfer update during Newcastle’s two-game tour of Austria.

“There’s nothing to report, and we’re still in the process of working very hard behind the scenes to try and improve the squad,” said United’s head coach.