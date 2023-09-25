Leicester City post hilarious reaction to Newcastle United’s thumping win over Sheffield United
One Championship side were quick to react to Newcastle United’s stunning win over Sheffield United.
Newcastle United recorded their biggest ever away victory in the Premier League with an 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Magpies were simply imperious in putting eight past their opponents on a day where they could have easily scored double figures, but for a couple of good saves by Wes Foderingham in the Blades goal.
The 8-0 scoreline is their joint-biggest Premier League winning margin alongside their win over Sheffield Wednesday back in 1999 by the same scoreline. Newcastle were just one goal away from also tying the Premier League’s biggest away win.
That came back in 2019 when Leicester City defeated Southampton 9-0 and the Foxes were quick to react to the score on social media. As the full-time whistle blew and the sold-out away end at Bramall Lane began to celebrate for the final time, Leicester City tweeted ‘Phew’ in reference to the Magpies falling agonisingly short of tying their record.