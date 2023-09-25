Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United recorded their biggest ever away victory in the Premier League with an 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Magpies were simply imperious in putting eight past their opponents on a day where they could have easily scored double figures, but for a couple of good saves by Wes Foderingham in the Blades goal.

The 8-0 scoreline is their joint-biggest Premier League winning margin alongside their win over Sheffield Wednesday back in 1999 by the same scoreline. Newcastle were just one goal away from also tying the Premier League’s biggest away win.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

