News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Leicester City post hilarious reaction to Newcastle United’s thumping win over Sheffield United

One Championship side were quick to react to Newcastle United’s stunning win over Sheffield United.

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United recorded their biggest ever away victory in the Premier League with an 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Magpies were simply imperious in putting eight past their opponents on a day where they could have easily scored double figures, but for a couple of good saves by Wes Foderingham in the Blades goal.

The 8-0 scoreline is their joint-biggest Premier League winning margin alongside their win over Sheffield Wednesday back in 1999 by the same scoreline. Newcastle were just one goal away from also tying the Premier League’s biggest away win.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That came back in 2019 when Leicester City defeated Southampton 9-0 and the Foxes were quick to react to the score on social media. As the full-time whistle blew and the sold-out away end at Bramall Lane began to celebrate for the final time, Leicester City tweeted ‘Phew’ in reference to the Magpies falling agonisingly short of tying their record.

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedPremier LeagueLeicester City