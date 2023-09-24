Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harvey Barnes’ second Newcastle United start of the season lasted just ten minutes before he was withdrawn through injury at Bramall Lane. Barnes went down without anyone around him before being treated by Newcastle’s medical staff and subsequently substituted without play restarting.

Anthony Gordon was the man chosen to replace the former Leicester City winger, slotting into his familiar left wing position ahead of Dan Burn. With Carabao Cup, Premier League and Champions League games coming thick and fast, a long injury lay-off for Barnes would give Eddie Howe an almighty selection headache for their upcoming games.

