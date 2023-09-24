News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United suffer major blow as star injured just ten minutes into clash with Sheffield United

Newcastle United injury news: The Magpies have suffered a major injury blow.

By Joe Buck
Published 24th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Harvey Barnes’ second Newcastle United start of the season lasted just ten minutes before he was withdrawn through injury at Bramall Lane. Barnes went down without anyone around him before being treated by Newcastle’s medical staff and subsequently substituted without play restarting.

Anthony Gordon was the man chosen to replace the former Leicester City winger, slotting into his familiar left wing position ahead of Dan Burn. With Carabao Cup, Premier League and Champions League games coming thick and fast, a long injury lay-off for Barnes would give Eddie Howe an almighty selection headache for their upcoming games.

Joelinton and Joe Willock, who both featured in that position last season are both still a few weeks away from their respective returns to the first-team fold.

