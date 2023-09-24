Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s eight goals were scored by eight different players on a memorable afternoon in south Yorkshire, however, Callum Wilson was disappointed at only registering one against the Blades. Wilson netted Newcastle’s fourth goal after a tremendous team move, but revealed to Sky Sports post-match that he was ‘disappointed’ not to add more goals to his collection.

“It should have been more! Disappointed to only score one but happy to get the three points and come away from a difficult game.

“Especially having missed a few chances in the first-half. I think I was frustrated at half-time having not got on the scoresheet with the opportunities [I had].

“It’s unusual that you get so much space in a Premier League in the middle of the six yard box but once Kieran put his head up I knew there was no doubt, you’ve just gotta put it in the back of the net.

“It’s all about concentration and making sure that ok you’ve missed a few, but this one has got to go in.”

Wilson’s goal, his 42nd in the league for the Magpies, moved him above Les Ferdinand on the list of Newcastle United’s all-time Premier League scorers, trailing just Alan Shearer, Peter Beardsley, Shola Ameobi and Andy Cole. Their 8-0 win was also their highest away win in Premier League history and their joint-record win, level with their 8-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday almost a quarter of a century ago.

Asked if he could explain the result, Wilson said: “I wouldn’t be able to explain it. We did a lot of research on Sheffield United and we knew that they had been in every game this season.

“It took Man City a late goal, Tottenham late goals so we knew it was going to be a difficult game. Once the first and second has gone in, the way they play it was quite open and it just seemed like we had so much time and space and opportunities going forward. The only downside is that we weren’t more clinical.