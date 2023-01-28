Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United ‘considering’ Jack Harrison bid

Leicester City have rejected a 'concrete offer' for Newcastle United target James Maddison (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City have submitted a £20million bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, an offer the West Yorkshire club are reportedly considering. Harrison, who was the centre of great speculation over a possible switch to St James’s Park in the summer, has entered the final 18-months of his current deal at Elland Road.

Whilst Leeds are reluctant to sell the 26-year-old and are actively trying to secure his future at the club with a new contract, David Ornstein reports they are currently deciding whether or not to cash-in on the winger whilst his valuation remains high. Harrison grabbed two assists during Leeds’ FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere at Elland Road, Fabrizio Romano also reports that Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie could be on his way on-loan to Leeds this month, with the potential of a £30million deal in summer.

Leicester City’s transfer policy creates excitement

Leicester’s pursuit of Harrison has been met with excitement on Tyneside with the hope that this could open the door for a late move for James Maddison from Newcastle United. Alongside Harrison, the Foxes have also been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s 22-year-old winger Tete. The Brazilian is currently on-loan at Lyon but is expected to move to the King Power Stadium before the transfer window closes.

The potential additions of Harrison and Tete would mean Brendan Rodgers could have Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Harrison and Tete all at his disposal. Although Newcastle’s interest in Maddison has seemingly cooled this window, the Independent report that the Foxes have rejected a ‘concrete bid’ from an unknown team for his services this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton ‘make move’ for Southampton striker