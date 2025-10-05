Lewis Hall of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James' Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lewis Hall injury: Newcastle United are without Lewis Hall once again for Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have confirmed a fresh injury blow to defender Lewis Hall ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park (2pm kick-off).

Hall missed The Magpies’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday before returning on the bench in the Champions League against Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday evening. The 21-year-old was a second-half substitute as Newcastle claimed a 4-0 win in Brussels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was then left out of the squad for Sunday’s match against Forest after Howe had claimed the left-back would be ‘available’ to feature, sparking concerns of a fresh injury blow.

Hall has started just two matches for Newcastle since his serious foot injury in February that required surgery and ended his 2024/25 season prematurely. His only Premier League start in that time came in the 0-0 draw at AFC Bournemouth last month.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Lewis Hall absence explained

On Friday, Howe suggested in his pre-match press conference that Hall would be ‘available’ for the Forest match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewis has been more complex,” Howe said. “Just trying to get him to feel totally confident in his body again. He is doing well, but we need to make sure we monitor his progress.

“I'd say he'd be available [to feature v Nottingham Forest]. But Lewis had just a couple of little things in his body where he's not felt 100% right.

“So we've got to try and get him back where he's robust enough to just, as he was before his injury, he was playing regularly he looked physically great at that moment. But sometimes we forget how young he isand there is a thought that we have to look after him.

“And he will get to that stage where he's able to play fluently again, and I'm sure take the load, no problem. Even with the game schedule we have, I see a time when he can be playing all the games that he wants to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, a couple of things on that, he has to play well. But I think at this moment, we've just got to look after him a little bit.”

That was the situation on Friday but now The Gazette understands Hall has picked up a fresh issue in his battle to return to full fitness. The defender suffered a hamstring injury in midweek which requires further assessment and a scan with no timescale for a return given.

Newcastle United injury list grows longer

In addition to Hall, Newcastle also have Jacob Ramsey out injured but expected to return after the October international break.

Yoane Wissa is expected to be out until early November with a knee injury while Tino Livramento is sidelined for seven more weeks with a similar issue.