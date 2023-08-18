Eddie Howe almost ‘confirms’ imminent Newcastle United transfer after £28m agreement
Eddie Howe has effectively confirmed Newcastle United’s next summer signing.
Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall looks set to sign for Newcastle United after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.
When asked about Newcastle’s interest in the 18-year-old, Howe said: “What can I say? Let’s wait and see what happens today. He’s a player that I like, very versatile and really good potential.”
Chelsea have reportedly accepted a £28million offer from Newcastle but Howe suggested the initial move would be in the form of a loan.
“Yes, I think it is [a loan],” added the Newcastle boss. “If we were able to bring [Hall] in that would be our transfer business concluded unless there are injuries in our own place.”
Newcastle have previously enquired for Chelsea players in the past without any success. When asked if he was surprised that Chelsea were willing to do business with his side on this occasion, Howe responded: “I’m not sure Chelsea necessarily see it that way.
“They have their own decisions to make and have obviously made a decision or potentially made a decision, until the deal is done it’s difficult to say.
“They’ve made a decision in their best interest and we’ve made a decision in our best interest.”
Hall, who is a Newcastle supporter, is understood to be keen on the move to St James’ Park.
The youngster featured 11 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season, including home and away against Newcastle in the Premier League and was named as The Blues’ man of the match in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in May.