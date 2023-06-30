Liverpool 'confident' over deal for Newcastle United transfer target
Liverpool are reportedly edging closer to a deal for Newcastle United transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai.
Newcastle United have "left the way clear" for Liverpool to sign midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a report.
Szoboszlai has a soon-to-expire £60million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.
And the 22-year-old is a target for Newcastle, set to complete a deal worth at least £55million for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.
However, according to The Athletic, United have now backed away from a move for the Hungary captain.
Liverpool, looking to strengthen after a disappointing fifth-placed Premier League finish last season, are said to be "confident" that they can do a deal for Szoboszlai.
Midfield 'depth'
Eddie Howe – who reluctantly let Jonjo Shelvey join Nottingham Forest in January – wants more "depth" in midfield next season.
Speaking last month, United's head coach said: "It's a difficult one, because we go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth.
"This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch.
"We've carried on in the second half of the season with four midfielders. so you're one injury away from a very difficult situation, so we need a little bit more depth, certainly with three games in a week next year."