Newcastle United have "left the way clear" for Liverpool to sign midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a report.

Szoboszlai has a soon-to-expire £60million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

And the 22-year-old is a target for Newcastle, set to complete a deal worth at least £55million for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

However, according to The Athletic, United have now backed away from a move for the Hungary captain.

Liverpool, looking to strengthen after a disappointing fifth-placed Premier League finish last season, are said to be "confident" that they can do a deal for Szoboszlai.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is embraced by head coach Eddie Howe the season before last. (Pic: Getty Images)

Midfield 'depth'

Eddie Howe – who reluctantly let Jonjo Shelvey join Nottingham Forest in January – wants more "depth" in midfield next season.

Speaking last month, United's head coach said: "It's a difficult one, because we go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth.

"This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch.