Bruno Guimaraes had some good news for Eddie Howe at Stamford Bridge.

Guimaraes told Howe that Joelinton, his Newcastle United team-mate and Brazilian countryman, had been called up for international duty ahead of the club’s season-ending game against Chelsea late last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton was not involved at Stamford Bridge because of the “knock” he had suffered against Brighton and Hove Albion. The midfielder, a candidate for player of the season for his efforts, subsequently aggravated the unspecified problem in the warm-up against Leicester City.

The 26-year-old watched from the sidelines as the club secured a return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

Barcelona calling

Guimaraes and Joelinton have been called up by coach Ramon Menezes for friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal on June 20. The games are being played in Barcelona and Lisbon respectively.

Joelinton – who returned to his homeland after the Leicester game – admitted that he had "cried" when the squad was announced on Brazilian TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he said my name, I just cried," said Joelinton. "It’s a feeling of pride."

Howe had felt that Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim for £40million in 2019, had been “unlucky” not to go to the World Cup in Qatar with Guimaraes late last year. The team was knocked out at the quarter-final stage in one of the shocks of the tournament.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes arrive at St James' Park last month.

"Bruno came over in the dressing room to say Joe had been called up," said United's head coach. "Amazing news for someone who, for 18 months, has been incredible for me and the team.

"I felt he was a little bit unlucky not to go to the World Cup, because his performances have been that strong for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had to be patient, and he's handled that disappointment really well. He was just normal Joe who went about his work in an incredible way. I'm so pleased for him and his family. It'll be a proud moment."

'Pride and honour'

Joelinton said he was “honoured” to be called up in an Instagram post.

"Today another dream comes true,” said Joelinton. “What pride and honor to be summoned to represent my country. Grateful to God, my family, and everyone who was part of the journey so far."

Joelinton is having some time off ahead of the fixtures, and Howe is “hopeful” that he will be fit to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad