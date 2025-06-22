Some key faces are set to leave Newcastle United before Eddie Howe’s squad returns for pre-season training in just over a fortnight.

The departures of sporting director Paul Mitchell and chief executive officer Darren Eales have already been confirmed.

On the playing side, Newcastle will release six academy players from their professional contracts when they expire on June 30. At senior level, only Jamal Lewis has been confirmed as an upcoming free agent so far.

An official Premier League document also lists Callum Wilson and John Ruddy as free agents and that could well prove to be the case. The pair’s contracts expire on June 30, but the club’s retained list claimed that talks were ongoing over potential new deals.

There have also been several players linked with moves away from the club this summer. So here we look at the players currently set to leave and the ones that might.

Callum Wilson

Wilson has already been targeted by other Premier League clubs as his contract at Newcastle comes to an end. A new deal is yet to be agreed and Wilson, at 33, has made just two Premier League starts in the past year.

The striker’s last top flight goal came in May 2024 as various injury issues have disrupted his impact on the side.

But at his best, he has proven to be one of Newcastle’s best Premier League strikers with only Alexander Isak and Alan Shearer outscoring him in the competition for The Magpies.

John Ruddy

While Mark Gillespie triggered an extension, John Ruddy is set to leave Newcastle after a year. The 38-year-old joined as a free agent last summer but will leave having not made a competitive appearance for the club.

Jamal Lewis

Lewis’ loan spell at Sao Paulo was cut short in January following an ankle injury and surgery.

He was then included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season but did not even train with the first-team squad, let alone feature.

He will be on the hunt for a new club this summer after a couple of loans at Watford and Sao Paulo.

Lloyd Kelly

Arguably Newcaslte’s most significant departure of the summer was effectively agreed at the start of the year.

The Magpies have confirmed that Kelly will officially leave the club on a permanent basis to join Juventus on June 30.

The 26-year-old joined the Seire A club on loan in the winter transfer window with an obligation to buy clause worth up to £20million which will be triggered at the end of the month.

Kelly is currently away with Juventus at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States and will hoping to still be in the competition when he signs for Juventus permanently. The Italian club won their opening game against Al Ain 5-0 with Kelly playing the full match.