Newcastle United summer signing delivers 22-word message after being unveiled in front of almost 40,000 fans

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United unveiled Lloyd Kelly in Tokyo for the first time since his free transfer from AFC Bournemouth last month.

The 25-year-old missed Newcastle’s opening three pre-season friendly matches as he worked on his fitness but started Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Yokohama F. Marinos in front of 38,201 spectators at the Japan National Stadium. Kelly played the opening 45 minutes in the match before a planned substitution at half-time.

Following his non-competitive debut and the trip to Tokyo, Kelly took to Instagram to post images of himself in action at the J-League International Series with the caption: “Appreciate the hospitality and support throughout! A good feeling to put on this shirt for the first time, still work to do 🙏🏾”.

The former Bournemouth and Bristol City defender started the match alongside Fabian Schar, who was also making his first pre-season appearance following international duty with Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Kelly displayed his distribution during the match with a long ball out from the back to create an opportunity for Alexander Isak. He also made some good interceptions but there was still some pre-season rustiness evident as he struggled to contain Yokohama’s pace in attack.

Kelly was shown a yellow card for a last-man challenge which may have been scrutinised further by VAR had it been in the Premier League.

Reflecting on Kelly’s first outing for the club, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I thought he did well. Composed debut. I was pleased for him.

“I was pleased with certain aspects. Certain individuals did very well but team-wise today I thought we were off where we have been.”

