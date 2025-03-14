Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for February.

Salah was involved in ten Liverpool goals during February as he picked up the Player of the Month Award for the seventh time in his career - a record amount shared with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. The Egyptian’s form has helped catapult Liverpool to the summit of the Premier League table with the Reds looking like champions-elect heading into the final stretch of the season.

Salah was named as Premier League Player of the Month back in November, becoming the first player to win a Player of the Month award twice in the same campaign since the 2022/23 season with Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford also achieving that feat.

Alexander Isak is the only Newcastle United player to be named Player of the Month this season as he picked up the award for a sensational December. Chris Wood, who spent a year contracted on Tyneside, was the previous winner for his efforts in November.

Salah, meanwhile, has been sensational in the league this season, but the Egyptian will be keen to add a Carabao Cup trophy to his collection on Sunday when Liverpool face Newcastle United at Wembley. Liverpool are the current holders of the League Cup having defeated Chelsea in last season’s final and, having been knocked out of the Champions League by PSG in midweek, know Sunday is their only other opportunity to add silverware to their collection this season - barring their anticipated Premier League coronation.

Eddie Howe on how to stop Salah on Sunday

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, Howe was asked about the plans he has to stop Salah from adding to an impressive record against the Magpies. The Egyptian has been directly involved in 18 goals in 16 appearances against Newcastle for Liverpool in all competitions - but Howe doesn’t believe all of his side’s focus should go into stopping the 32-year-old: “No, no conversations with Salah, I really respect him as a footballer of course, but I don't tend to indulge in too many conversations with opposing players, for me it's about my players and making sure I speak to them.

“Stopping him is a different train of thought totally, so I think we will have our plan, we always do have a plan against different opponents, executing that to the best of our ability will be the key and it's always about the team, so whenever there's an outstanding individual, and Liverpool have a few in different positions, attacking player-wise, and I think it's always about the team and making sure our structures are good, not about any individuals.”

Salah netted twice during the 3-3 draw between Liverpool and Newcastle United at St James’ Park in December, but was quiet during their meeting at Anfield last month. Although he did grab an assist in that match, Lewis Hall was able to keep Salah at bay throughout the match.

Hall, of course, won’t feature this weekend however as he recovers from a foot injury. Tino Livramento is likely to be given the unenviable task of keeping the winger quiet at Wembley.