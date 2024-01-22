Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, with just ten days of the January transfer window to go, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League:

Man City ‘join race’ for Swedish wonderkid

Manchester City have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Djurgarden midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Bergvall has shone for the Swedish club and has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs with Manchester United and Newcastle United among the Premier League clubs credited with an interest in the teenager.

However, reports that Manchester City have now shown an interest in signing Bergvall may transform the saga surrounding his future - and expected future transfer. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund had been tipped to be Bergvall’s most likely destinations, despite the teenager having trialled at Manchester United a few years ago.

Nottingham Forest reject loan approach

Nottingham Forest have rejected a loan approach from Feyenoord for full-back Neco Williams. Williams is set to be handed the opportunity to impress under Nuno Espirito Santo having featured more regularly under the former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur manager in recent times.

Williams joined Forest in July 2022 from Liverpool and played 31 times in the league during his debut campaign at the club, but an injury saw him fall down the pecking order during Steve Cooper’s last few months in charge at the City Ground. Feyenoord, meanwhile, currently sit 2nd in the Eredivisie table and have Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh in their ranks following his loan move to the club in summer.

Chelsea recall loan duo

Chelsea have recalled Diego Moreira and Cesare Casadei from their respective loan spells at Lyon and Leicester City to act as cover for his first-team squad. Speaking about the pair ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg against Middlesbrough, Mauricio Pochettino revealed they were recalled due to injuries at Stamford Bridge: “We need to assess them both now. They have both come back from loan. They have good potential.

