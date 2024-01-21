Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The futures of Kalvin Phillips and Emile Smith Rowe remain up in the air with both players struggling for regular gametime at their respective clubs. Newcastle United and West Ham have both been linked with respective moves for the pair as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Phillips has barely featured for City since his move to the Etihad Stadium whilst Smith Rowe has been unable to nail down a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s preferred XI. Phillips is the most likely of the two to move this month, but the Hammers have recently been linked with signing Smith Rowe on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been linked with Phillips all month but have seemingly cooled their interest in recent times amid City’s demands they pay a sizeable loan fee with an obligation to buy at the end of the window. Smith Rowe was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer and whilst that move never materialized, they still retain an interest in him. Here, is what both Guardiola and Arteta have had to say about Phillips and Smith Rowe’s future at their respective clubs:

Guardiola on Phillips…

Guardiola has been vocal on Phillips’ situation at the Etihad Stadium and prior to the January transfer window opening, admitted he ‘did not know’ what the future would hold for the Three Lions midfielder: “I don't know what's going to happen.” Guardiola said. “Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us.”

Guardiola has previously revealed he feels ‘sorry’ for Phillips as he struggles to break into the City first-team. Phillips has competition from Rodri for a starting spot and whilst Guardiola praised the midfielder’s character, he admitted that he cannot ‘visualise’ a way to fit him into his starting side.

West Ham have expressed an interest in signing Kalvin Phillips, ManchesterWorld understands.

Guardiola said: “I’m feeling so sorry for Kalvin. It’s just because I visualise something, I visualise the team, I struggle a little bit to see him - that’s all. I ask for good personality, good character and he’s perfect example. I’m so sorry for Phillips - really”.

Arteta on Smith Rowe…

Smith Rowe was linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer, but the Gunners opted to resist interest and keep him at the Emirates Stadium. Speaking about the 23-year-old in August, Arteta revealed why he was keen to keep Smith Rowe at the club despite a relative lack of gametime earlier in the campaign.

Arteta said: “I had a conversation with him and it’s important to understand where he is. The first three or four weeks were always going to be tricky for all the clubs.

“You see all the rumours and players who are not happy in every country because it’s one game per week for a month and everybody has a new season with huge aspirations, there are not minutes for everybody. September will be very different.”