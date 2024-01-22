Newcastle United transfer questioned by World Cup winner as Bayern Munich ‘eye’ Kieran Trippier move
Newcastle United transfers: One former World Cup winner has criticised Bayern Munich’s current transfer policy.
Lothar Matthaus has questioned Bayern Munich's current transfer policy amid speculation linking the Bundesliga giants with a move for Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier. Bayern have reportedly shown an interest in signing the 33-year-old this month, having added his former Spurs teammates Harry Kane and Eric Dier to their ranks in recent times.
Trippier, who has 18-months left on his deal at St James’ Park, could switch Tyneside for Germany this month, however, Matthaus believes that signing the Three Lions man would be a reactive move - one that they should have avoided with better recruitment during the summer. Speaking to Sky Germany, Matthaus said: “Bayern need more depth and reinforcements, but are these players reinforcements?
"Eric Dier wasn't necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently. I remember Uli Hoeness (Bayern honorary president) once saying that, 'We won't be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs'. The latest transfer looks different. Kieran Trippier would be a similar case.
"That's not Bayern Munich for me. Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players. Aleksander Pavlovic sat out against Bremen and wasn't substituted. When he did play, he was always outstanding.
"Bayern Munich have very good youth players and Christoph Freund (Bayern's sporting director) is responsible for that. He has a good network. In the summer it was said, 'We can let (Benjamin) Pavard and (Josip) Stanisic go and get someone else instead', and then they didn't get anyone else.
"As a result, they've got problems at right-back and in the centre. They thought, 'We'll manage that'. No, they reacted too late. The team can't find itself. The difference to Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso had his team together from the start in the summer and was able to train what he wanted for six weeks."
The Magpies are reluctant to see Trippier leave the club this month, however, they may offload the defender if a sizeable offer is submitted by Bayern. Selling Trippier would allow the club to reinvest into the squad this month and potentially add further strength and depth to Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.