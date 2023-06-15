The summer transfer window is here and we have our first seemingly concrete piece of Newcastle United transfer news with several reliable sources claiming the Magpies are moving to sign Nicolo Barella.

It has been claimed that United will have to pay £50 million to Inter Milan in order to capture the Italian international midfielder but latest rumours last night perhaps suggest that might not be the case. Elsewhere, United are also being linked with a £12 million rated wonderkid who is also said to have gaied interest from Barcelona and PSG.

It’s sure to be a big summer at St James’ Park as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his ranks ahead of their 2023/24 Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Thursday, June 15:

Newcastle United told £50m ‘nowhere near’ Barella valuation

Newcastle supporters will have been excited to hear the club are moving to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella last night with the Champions League finalist potentially becoming the club’s first major summer signing. However, Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano has been on hand to suggest the deal isn’t as straightforward as it may seem.

He Tweeted: “Inter have not received a formal approach or bid for Nicolò Barella. Newcastle have genuine interest as Telegraph called, but nothing is advanced at this stage. Inter sources feel £50m is nowhere near his valuation… also, nothing agreed with Barella on personal terms.”

£12m ‘prodigy’ linked with Newcastle United amif PSG and Barcelona interest

Per a report from Inews, Newcastle United are interested in ‘teenage prodigy’ Desire Doue as they ‘press on with plans to recruit some of the best young players in Europe’. The Stade Rennais midfielder, who only turned 18-year olds this month, has apparently also attracted attention from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

