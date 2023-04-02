It’s already been a huge weekend of top flight English football action and it only gets bigger today with a fixture that could have massive implications in the race for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park with just three points separating the Magpies in fifth and the Red Devils in third. Meanwhile, there is plenty of transfer news happening behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning and a ‘brutal’ eight player cut at today’s opponents could be set to give Newcastle a major summer boost.

Elsewhere, there are reports in France saying the North East club have already made contact with a 19-year old star who is also thought to be on PSG’s radar for the next window. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Sunday, April 2:

Man Utd plan ‘brutal’ summer cuts that could give Newcastle a transfer boost

Per a report from Football Insider, Manchester United are starting planning to ‘clear out’ eight first team players in the summer transfer window. Axel Tuanzebe, currently on loan at EFL Championship side Stoke City will apparently be the first player as the Red Devils seek to move him on permanently and could be followed out the door by Anthony Martial, Donny Van de Beek,Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire.

The final player believed to be set to leave Old Trafford is midfielder Scott McTominay who Newcastle have been credited with a strong interest in over the past few weeks. If the reports are accurate then the news will come as a major boost for the Magpies if they do decide to swoop for the Scotland international.

Newcastle United ‘make contact’ with 19 y/o French star as PSG also show interest

Newcastle United have ‘already made contact’ with Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki about a summer move to St James’ Park, according to Sport Witness via French publication L’Equipe. The report claims that United had an interest in signing the 19-year old during the January window and will carry that interest into the summer.