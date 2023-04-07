New negotiations are set to get under way regarding the Manchester United takeover after proposals from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are two parties heavily linked with the takeover of Manchester United from the Glazer Family with Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus recently entering the race.

Sheikh Jassim used a deadline extension for offers to be submitted to fine-tune his proposal and sent an increased bid. The initial deadline was set for 9pm on Wednesday, March 22.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe also visisted Man United along with his party of Ineos associates as he looks to win the race for the club’s ownership.

But the Glazer Family are holding out for more than the initial £4.5billion bids submitted last month. It has been reported that the club’s current owners want closer to £6billion. It is up to the Glazers to make a decision regarding the future of Manchester United’s ownership.

Any accepted bid at this stage would represent a world record fee for a sports club, surpassing the £3.75billion fee paid by Walton-Penner Group for NFL side Denver Broncos last June.

Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazer Family late last year. On Friday, February 17, a ‘soft deadline’ was given for takeover proposals to be submitted. Proposals were submitted by Ineos and Sheikh Jassim’s representatives.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is the chairman of QIB, one of the leading banks in Qatar, and is the son of the Qatari prime minister. He was also educated in England.

Since Newcastle United’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold, Liverpool are seeking investors and Manchester United have been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Although Sheikh Jassim’s family is worth in the region of £275 billion, only the net worth of the individuals or companies set to have a stake in the club will be taken into consideration. Zilliacus net worth is not publicly known.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would stand in comparison...

