New blow for Manchester United ahead of Newcastle United game – as Eddie Howe waits on Anthony Gordon

Manchester United have lost another player ahead of their visit to St James’s Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Erik ten Hag’s third-placed side – who beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final last month – visit Tyneside on April 2 for a top-four place six-pointer.

Eddie Howe’s fifth-placed team have a game in hand on their visitors, who have lost Casemiro to a four-game ban following the midfielder’s second dismissal of the season against Southampton at the weekend.

Ten Hag has also lost Alejandro Garnacho to an injury. The forward is facing several weeks on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Garnacho said on Instagram: “It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now. Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and teammates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.”

‘Strange’ injury

Meanwhile, Howe has lost winger Anthony Gordon to an ankle injury – and the forward is doubtful for the Man United game.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho leaves the pitch with an injury.
“It was a strange one, because after the game there was no sign of an injury,” said United’s head coach, who will have midfielder Joelinton back from suspension next month. “But, I think, it was one of those that got worse the day of the game.

"It was from a tackle. It swelled up, we had it scanned. We were hoping that we could get away with it, but unfortunately not, so he’ll probably miss the next two games. Not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but not 100% certain.”

