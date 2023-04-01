Manchester United’s major selection ‘blow’ and how Newcastle United have ‘better chance’ of victory
Manchester United will be without one of their Carabao Cup heroes when they travel to St James’ Park on Sunday.
Casemiro, who netted the first goal in the Carabao Cup final back in February, will not take part in Sunday’s game as he serves the third game of a four match suspension after being sent-off against Southampton earlier this month. The Brazilian has become a major part of Erik ten Hag’s team since joining from Real Madrid this summer and John Barnes believes his absence on Sunday gives Newcastle a ‘better chance’ of victory.
Barnes told Bonus Code Bets: “Casemiro has brought a defensive stability to Manchester United in terms of protecting the back four and protection is important. Him not being in the team is a blow as he is their best defensive midfielder.
“He tackles, he positions himself well, makes sure his team mates are in the right areas. He organises and protects that situation.
“Newcastle have a better chance of winning with him out. Newcastle have to be wary of [Manchester] United going forward as they are dangerous but with Casemiro out it’s a huge blow to [Manchester] United.
“Newcastle have to capitalise on the absence of Casemiro by getting players into those areas he occupies. If Newcastle just sit back and defend with Casemiro out they won’t be taking advantage of an opportunity to cause [Manchester] United problems.
“They have to be brave in possession and get players forward from midfield to get at the [Manchester] United back four.”
A win for the Magpies would see them leapfrog their opponents into 3rd place before Spurs host Everton on Monday night.