Medical planned as Luton Town ‘agree deal’ for Newcastle United outcast

Premier League newcomers Luton Town have reportedly agreed a deal with sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The former Arsenal academy product has not featured for the Magpies since he started in a 4-0 defeat at Premier League champions Manchester City in December 2021 and spent last season on loan at Norwich City, making 14 appearances in all competitions during an injury-hit stint with the Championship club.

Hayden is one of several squad players Newcastle had hoped to move on in the final weeks of the transfer window and his expected departure will see the 28-year-old follow in the footsteps of Ryan Fraser after he secured a season-long loan move to Southampton.

Football Insider have reported Hayden was not short of interest after the Hatters ‘fended off competition’ from Championship quartet Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall to agree a deal with United that will bring an end to the midfielder’s seven-year stay on Tyneside.

After joining the Magpies from Arsenal in the summer of 2016, Hayden played a key role in helping Rafa Benitez’s side to promotion back into the Premier League during his first season at St James Park before being a regular part of the Magpies side that helped the club stabilise in the top tier.

However, current United manager Eddie Howe confirmed both he and fellow midfielder Jeff Hendrick would love the club this summer after the duo trained away from the Magpies senior men when they returned for pre-season training.

Speaking in July, he said: “I had those conversations with the players last year about training away from the group, only so I could control the numbers I was working with. I don’t anticipate that changing to be honest. They’ve done very well and been great servants to the football club and we certainly respect them. But sometimes you need a clear break and focus on the players who will play a part in the season.”