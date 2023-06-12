Karl Darlow’s time at Newcastle United could come to an end this summer with numerous Championship clubs interested in his services. Darlow, who signed for Newcastle on a permanent basis in August 2014 before immediately moving back on-loan to Nottingham Forest, spent the second half of last season out on-loan at Hull City.

The 32-year-old impressed at the MKM Stadium and earned the club’s Player of the Month award for March. Darlow’s form at the Tigers means that Hull are once again interested in signing him this summer.

Hull manager Liam Rosenior revealed in April that he was ‘hopeful’ of working with Darlow in the future. “Karl at the moment is in the driving seat and he's someone who I'm looking forward to, hopefully, working with in the long-term if we can get that sorted out."

When pressed further on whether discussions between Hull and Newcastle have taken place over a potential move for Darlow this summer, Rosenior replied: "No, we haven't. He's a Newcastle player, he's contracted to them and we'll have to assess what happens in the summer."