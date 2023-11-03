Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe will miss the game against Newcastle United through injury. Smith Rowe didn’t feature against West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek after picking up a knee injury and Arteta has ruled him out of the game at St James’ park, admitting that he faces a few more weeks on the sidelines.

Arteta said: “Nothing has changed, as I said I think he will be out for weeks. How many will determine in relation to how he progresses in the first few weeks especially. It’s a big blow because he was getting some momentum and some minutes and we’d started to get the Emile that we needed, but unfortunately he’s going to be out again.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Smith Rowe has been linked with a potential move to Newcastle United in January after struggling for game time at the Emirates Stadium this season. Arteta also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will be out until after the international break.

Asked about the Brazilian’s progress and whether he would be back in action later this month, Arteta said: “I cannot guarantee that. We are trying to get his recovery done as quickly as possible. I said that it will be weeks, but it's very difficult to put a timeframe on it right now.

“It’s football, it’s what happens. He hasn’t had a lot of injuries. It’s true that the load he’s had in the last few weeks, compared to what he’s had in the past, even when he was at City, has been very, very different. He’s still adapting to it. We’ve lost four big players in the last few weeks, but it’s the challenge we have throughout the season.”

Jesus and Smith Rowe join Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey on the Gunners’ treatment table with none of the quartet expected back in action soon. However, the Spaniard did offer hope that a couple of his players that have suffered knocks over the last few games could be available for selection on Saturday.