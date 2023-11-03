Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have confirmed that Casemiro will be out for ‘several weeks’ after injuring his hamstring during their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United. The Brazilian started the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night but was withdrawn at half-time with the injury.

An update from the club on Casemiro read: ‘Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This injury will rule the Brazilian out of games against Fulham, FC Copenhagen and Luton Town before November’s international break. It could also see the midfielder miss Manchester United’s trip to St James’ Park at the beginning of December. Newcastle United host the Red Devils on Saturday, December 2 (8pm kick-off).

Speaking last month, Casemiro revealed his desire to play alongside Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes. The pair play together for Brazil and the former Real Madrid man is keen to feature alongside Newcastle’s ‘exceptional’ no.39. He said: “Recently, Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle.

“With every workout and every game I’m more comfortable with him. He is a great player, who has been demonstrating this in the most difficult competition in the world.”