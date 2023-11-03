Man Utd suffer major injury blow as key player out for ‘several weeks’ - could miss Newcastle United clash
Manchester United injury news: Erik ten Hag’s woes continue as he will be missing one of his key players for the next few weeks.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester United have confirmed that Casemiro will be out for ‘several weeks’ after injuring his hamstring during their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United. The Brazilian started the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night but was withdrawn at half-time with the injury.
An update from the club on Casemiro read: ‘Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.’
This injury will rule the Brazilian out of games against Fulham, FC Copenhagen and Luton Town before November’s international break. It could also see the midfielder miss Manchester United’s trip to St James’ Park at the beginning of December. Newcastle United host the Red Devils on Saturday, December 2 (8pm kick-off).
Speaking last month, Casemiro revealed his desire to play alongside Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes. The pair play together for Brazil and the former Real Madrid man is keen to feature alongside Newcastle’s ‘exceptional’ no.39. He said: “Recently, Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle.
“With every workout and every game I’m more comfortable with him. He is a great player, who has been demonstrating this in the most difficult competition in the world.”
Eddie Howe, meanwhile, has revealed that Matt Targett is facing a spell on the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in the early stages of Wednesday’s win.