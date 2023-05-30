After taking the reins with the team sat in 19th place, Eddie Howe, his coaching staff and players have completely transformed the club’s fortunes by taking a team seemingly destined for the Championship to Champions League qualification. And that isn’t the only transformation that has happened during Howe’s time at the club.

The training ground, which was often mocked for being behind the times, has been completely transformed under their new owners and Newcastle have given supporters a sneak-peek at what the current and recently renovated training ground looks like. In a video posted to social media, loan manager Shola Ameobi recreates his famous MTV Cribs appearance by giving supporters a tour.

The video shows off all the new additions including a hydrotherapy room, the canteen that has been designed to help build and foster team morale as well as the briefest of looks into Howe’s office. And supporters will be pleased to see that plastered on the walls of the corridors are all the ‘dressing room’ photos that have been taken during Howe’s time at the club, reminding players and staff alike about some of their famous wins from this season.

