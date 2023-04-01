Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Victor Osimhen price tag ‘revealed’

According to the Evening Standard, Napoli will demand around £100m for Victor Osimhen this summer. They report that a fee of at least £88m will be required to secure Osimhen’s services when the transfer window opens, with the Serie A side likely to initially demand close to £132m for the striker. Newcastle and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for Osimhen this summer.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle United and Brentford are ‘keeping tabs’ on Leicester City’s Amani Richards. The young striker joined the Foxes from Arsenal in January 2022 and impressed against his former side in midweek, bagging a brace as Leicester ran out 2-1 winners.

Richards has scored ten times in the Under-18 Premier League this season and has five goals in his last five appearances. According to the report, Brentford and Newcastle have been joined by German clubs Wolfsburg and Freiburg as admirers of the 18-year-old.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Richards’ current contract at Leicester expires in summer 2024 with the Foxes keen to get him to sign a new deal to stay at the club. Newcastle have made a renewed effort to sign younger players to bolster their academy ranks in recent times with Richards seen as a potential further addition.

Young Magpies aiming to defend crown

Newcastle United’s Under-21’s will defend their Hong Kong Football Citi Sevens title this summer after the competition’s three-year hiatus. The tournament, that Newcastle won back in 2019 following a win over Rangers, hasn’t taken place for the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the club have announced that they will send a team to defend their title in a 16 team competition. The young Magpies will aim to make it a quadruple of wins this year having lifted the trophy in 2012, 2018 and 2019.