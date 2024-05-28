Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are some key dates for Newcastle United supporters to keep an eye on over the next two months.

The summer is here and it is time for Newcastle United supporters to shake off their disappointment over last season and look forward to what lies ahead.

There will be understandable frustration from the St. James’ Park faithful after Eddie Howe’s side narrowly missed out on a making an immediate return to European competition. Despite ending the season in seventh place in the Premier League, which should have been good enough to secure a Europa Conference League spot, the Magpies will look on from the sidelines after Manchester United’s surprise FA Cup Final win against Manchester City saw the Red Devils snatch Newcastle’s place in Europe.

The news season is now just under three months away - but there is a lot going on between now and the first day of the new campaign when a new look Magpies squad will look to improve on what now feels like an underwhelming season at St. James’ Park. There are some key dates for the diary for Magpies supporters and we have taken a look at some of them.

New kit release date - Friday 7th June

Newcastle United's temporary club shop will open on May 29.

This is always an exciting time for Magpies supporters and this year will provide added anticipation. Sportswear giants Adidas will make an eagerly awaited return to become United’s kit suppliers for the first time since 2010 when Chris Hughton’s Magpies celebrated promotion back into the Premier League.

Memories of the much-loved Grandad neck collared home and away kits that were worn by Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers and the NTL branded shirts that Sir Bobby Robson’s Magpies wore during those famous Champions League nghts will come flooding back. A temporary club store has been set up outside St. James’ Park and recent court papers from Mike Ashley’s legal case against United have shown the new Adidas home kit will be released on Friday 7th June.

Summer transfer window opens - Friday 14th June

This date should be notable for two reasons. Firstly, and most importantly for Newcastle United supporters, the summer transfer window opens for business and the Magpies hierarchy can start the process of strengthening Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season. Of course, talks with the agents and representatives of potential signings and current players that may be moving on will already be ongoing - but this is the date when deals can officially be completed. There is something else significant about this day - it also happens to be the first day of the Euro 2024 Finals as Scotland face the hosts Germany in Munich. For clarity, England’s first group stage game comes against Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Serbia almost 48 hours later.

Premier League fixtures release date - Tuesday 18th June (9am)

This is another exciting date for Premier League supporters around the country as they discover who will provide the opposition for their side on key dates during the season. United will face familiar opposition in Southampton and Leicester City, who return to the top flight after a one-year stay in the Championship. There will also be a long-awaited return for Ipswich Town after Kieran McKenna’s side ended the season as runners-up in the second tier. The home and away clashes with the Tractor Boys are sure to provide many memories of Sir Bobby Robson, who provided supporters of both clubs with some lifelong memories during his managerial career. Fixtures will be released by the Premier League and member clubs at 9am.

Magpies stars return to training - First week of July

Now there is no definite date for when United’s first-team players will return to pre-season training - but we can base an estimate on last season when the Magpies stars were back at Benton in the first week of July. However, it is highly unlikely Eddie Howe and his coaching staff will have a full compliment of players as those that have competed at international tournaments during the summer are usually given additional recovery time.

First pre-season friendly - TBC

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin in action against Gateshead. (Photo credit: Kris Hodgetts/ KH Photos)

As it stands, the Magpies have only announced details of two pre-season friendlies and they will come during a short tour of Japan later in pre-season. More of those two games in a second. But for their first pre-season friendly of the summer, we can only base any estimate on what played out 12 months ago. After just over a week of pre-season training, Eddie Howe and his players made the short trip across the Tyne to take on National League neighbours Gateshead in their opening friendly. The non-league side raced into a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Marcus Dinanga and former Magpies striker Adam Campbell - but it was Newcastle that took the honours thanks to second-half strikes from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jay Turner-Cooke. Although there is no clarity over whether a similar fixture will take place, we do know last year’s opening friendly took place on Saturday 15th July.

Urawa Red Diamonds (A) - Wednesday 31st July

What we do know about pre-season is Newcastle will travel to Japan for two games and that mini tour gets underway with a game against J League side Urawa Red Diamonds on the final day of July. The fixture will take place at the 63,700 capacity Saitama Stadium, which hosted England’s 1-1 draw with Sweden in the Three Lions’ first game of the 2002 World Cup Finals.

Yokohama F Marinos (A) - Saturday 3rd August

The trip to Japan will come to a close four days later when United travel to the Japan National Stadium to take on J League runners-up Yokohama F Marinos. Their hosts are part-owned by the City Football Group and are currently managed by former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell.

Final pre-season friendly - TBC

Again, there is no clarity over when United’s final pre-season friendly will take place and we can only assume it will take place on the weekend preceding their first pre-season fixture. Although it has not been confirmed yet, there have been suggestions a rerun of the Sela Cup will take place, meaning United are likely to face fixtures on the Saturday and Sunday before the competitive action gets underway. Last year’s Sela Cup saw Howe’s side claim a 2-0 win against Serie A side Fiorentina thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak before Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Joelinton all netted in a 4-0 win against Villarreal just 24 hours later.

Premier League season starts - Friday 16th August