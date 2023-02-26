New Marcus Rashford update amid Manchester United injury fears ahead of final against Newcastle United

Rasford – who has scored 24 goals in all competitions so far this season – posted a photograph of himself on Instagram with a bandage emoji after the game at Old Trafford .

"I don't know (if Rashford will be available)," said Ten Hag, who has already ruled forward Anthony Martial out of the game. "Players are coming in now, and we have to do medical investigations. We did some yesterday, but it was so soon after the game, so most of the time you can't say. You have to wait for the 100% medical diagnosis."