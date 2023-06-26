Yasir Al-Rumayyan's wants Newcastle United to be "No.1".

The club's chairman made the claim in an interview with was posted online last week.

And former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi – who played Champions League football during his playing career – believes the club is putting in place the right team on and off the pitch to achieve this aim.

"It's gonna be a tall order," Ameobi told Sky Sports. "You've got the likes of Man City, all the top teams around Europe, PSG, you know.

"This is the vision, this is what's getting everyone excited. As a fan, you wanna hear our owner, our chairman saying that they wanna make this club what we all want it to be.

"That's what's exciting. Going about it the right way in a sustainable manner.

"You've got a good team now, with (chief executive officer) Darren Eales and (sporting director) Dan Ashworth from a football operations point of view, making sure that we're doing it the right way.

"It's hugely exciting, and I do believe that we'll get there. These guys aren't buying our club for the sake of it. They want to make it successful – and that's what's exciting."

Famous goal

Ameobi's first-team career at United spanned 14 years.

The striker – who made more than 300 appearances for the club – famously scored a goal against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in the 2002/03 season, when Sir Bobby Robson guided the team to the Champions League's second group stage.