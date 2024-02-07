Newcastle and Spurs 'still want' £18m winger as dream Premier League move falls through

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to take advantage of a major transfer decision made by a Premier League rival during the final week of the January transfer window.

Brentford looked to have seen off competition from several clubs to land Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa after he rose to prominence with a series of eye-catching displays for the Belgian Jupiler League club. The four-times capped Norway star has scored four goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season and also netted his first international goal when he found the net in Norway's 6-0 hammering of Jordan in a friendly in September.

His progression looked set to hand Nusa an opportunity to shine in the Premier League after the Bees agreed a £25m fee with Brugge and agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old winger. However, complications arose during a medical held in London and reports have suggested Brentford are seeking further medical examinations before making a decision over whether to attempt to complete the deal again during the summer.

Although not referencing the deal for Nusa specifically, Bees boss Thomas Frank did hint he could revisit a failed move at the end of the season when he said: "It could be difficult, but we have been working on players who could also be possible in the summer, sometimes we don't get them the first time, we get them the second time."

However, a report in Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad has suggested there has been no final decision made on the youngster's future and revealed Newcastle and Tottenham are both 'in the mix' to sign Nusa during the summer transfer window. The Magpies are believed to considering a move for a right-sided winger over the coming months amid speculation Miguel Almiron could leave the club over the summer.